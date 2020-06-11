NIMASA receives commendation for efforts towards safe shipping on W/African waters
…International collaborators strengthening piracy in Gulf of Guinea – Jamoh
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s renewed efforts in getting rid of pirates and sea robbers from Nigerian waters and ensure that the entire Gulf of Guinea region remains safe and secure for shipping activities to thrive have received commendation from international shipping community. The commendation, which was given by the International Maritime Organisation…
Comments are closed.