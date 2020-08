The lack of savings culture among Nigerians and the current economic downturn occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic have frustrated the effective take off and full implementation of the country’s micro pension scheme. As at the end of May 2020, only about N24 million has been generated from the informal sector scheme, a year and six months…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE