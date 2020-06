Nigeria’s economy seen in sharp plunge in Q2 with 91% of sectors trodden by virus

Nigeria’s economy is forecast to see a sharp plunge in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020 with 91 percent of sectors ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, according to early estimates by Yemi Kale, the country’s chief statistician and head of state data agency, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). With the chances of a pick-up in…