BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan seen offsetting IMF’s -5.4% growth projection

…as analysts expect negative growth Q2

by and

The International Monetary Fund’s projected sharp recession for Nigeria with growth contraction of 5.4 percent in 2020 could be offset by the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan if implemented accordingly, according to analysts. The Washington D.C.-based IMF on Wednesday released its World Economic Outlook Update titled ‘A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery’, estimating…

Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month

SUBSCRIBE
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

IDPs: Dangote Foundation donates relief materials, N5m to…

Breaking: Ajimobi led NWC to boycott NEC

Edo PDP leaders, NEC okay Obaseki for Thursday’s…

1 of 6,155