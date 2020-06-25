Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan seen offsetting IMF’s -5.4% growth projection

The International Monetary Fund’s projected sharp recession for Nigeria with growth contraction of 5.4 percent in 2020 could be offset by the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan if implemented accordingly, according to analysts. The Washington D.C.-based IMF on Wednesday released its World Economic Outlook Update titled ‘A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery’, estimating…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month SUBSCRIBE