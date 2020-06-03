Nigerians still groan under ‘crazy’ electricity bills

Electricity customers in Nigeria are still reporting excessive charges despite an order by the sector regulator limiting distribution companies (DisCos) from charging outrageous bills. Power companies trying to recover losses caused by COVID-19 are passing the cost to long-suffering unmetered customers. In February, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued the Transitional Capping of Estimated…

