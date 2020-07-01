Nigeria working towards meeting World Bank’s FX unification requirement – finance minister
… to embrace integrated financing framework for SGDs
Nigeria’s Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Tuesday that the country was working towards meeting the single exchange rate window requirement for accessing an agreed $1.5 billion loan support from the World Bank. Ahmed made the announcement during a webinar organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, OSSAP-SDGs and UNDP Nigeria…
Comments are closed.