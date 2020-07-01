Nigeria working towards meeting World Bank’s FX unification requirement –  finance minister

Nigeria’s Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Tuesday that the country was working towards meeting the single exchange rate window requirement for accessing an agreed $1.5 billion loan support from the World Bank. Ahmed made the announcement during a webinar organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, OSSAP-SDGs and UNDP Nigeria…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month SUBSCRIBE