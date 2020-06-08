Nigeria takes another unsteady step towards downstream deregulation

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency’s removal of the price cap on Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) may be a step towards deregulation, only that it could be undermined by the agency’s decision to continue setting prices for the commodity. The removal of price cap on a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was contained in…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month SUBSCRIBE