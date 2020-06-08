Nigeria takes another unsteady step towards downstream deregulation
…PPPRA removes price cap on petrol but will continue setting prices …FG loses billions in revenue from not taxing petrol
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency’s removal of the price cap on Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) may be a step towards deregulation, only that it could be undermined by the agency’s decision to continue setting prices for the commodity. The removal of price cap on a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was contained in…
