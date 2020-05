Nigeria remains stuck on imported fuel as 20.8bn litres of petrol was shipped in 2019

Africa’s biggest oil producer imported 20.89bn litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in 2019, which comes to about 57.2 million litres every day, to augment supply from the country’s rickety refineries, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show. Nigeria has a problem. The country is one of the world’s largest exporters, yet it…