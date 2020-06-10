Nigeria faces acute job losses as COVID-19 incapacitates employers
...unemployment rate may reach 40-45% by end 2020, says LCCI
Nigeria may be facing its worst unemployment crisis since independence as helpless employers retrench millions of workers due to the pervasive impact of COVID-19 on their margins. Weeks of lockdown have hiked logistics costs for employers, forcing reductions in output, revenue and profits. Bars and clubs are still under lock and key, pushing brewers to…
