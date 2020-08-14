NDDC officials use private firm accounts to launder funds

The last is yet to be heard about the deep rooted allegations of corruption at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). It will be recalled that the National Assembly ad-hoc committee probing the activities of the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) led by Kemebradikumo Pondei recently made shocking discoveries of how over N40 billion was…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE