Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited have agreed to an out-of-court settlement pending the consent of a Federal High Court over a N240-billion debt to a consortium of Nigerian banks. The consent of the Federal High Court will end the debt dispute between AMCON, Pan Ocean and other…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE