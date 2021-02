Nigeria is digging itself into deeper financial crisis every day that passes with a ballooning petrol subsidy that the country can ill afford. The subsidy bill has now climbed to N1.8bn daily at an international oil price of $57 a barrel and at an official exchange rate of N380. Senior executives in oil marketing companies…

