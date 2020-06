Nigeria is set to quit the expensive habit of subsidising electricity consumption for its people which has cost the country a staggering N1.72 trillion in five years, BusinessDay has learnt. In 2020 alone, the Federal Government is committing N380bn and the three months delay in the implementation of the service-reflective tariff for the electricity sector…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month SUBSCRIBE