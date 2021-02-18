BusinessDay
BusinessDay

MTN taps Mastercard to upstage Safaricom as Africa’s fintech giant

... largest telco needs Nigeria to win the prize

MTN’s ambition of building Africa’s largest fintech platform may be heading in the right direction after a partnership with Mastercard that was sealed on Tuesday. The partnership draws MTN closer to upstaging its closest rival, Safaricom, in Africa’s mobile banking market. The Mastercard partnership will allow millions of MTN customers in 16 countries across Africa…

