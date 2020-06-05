BusinessDay
Mosques to reopen June 19 in Lagos, churches June 21

…Level 13, 14 workers to resume Monday …registration of religious, social centres begins ahead reopening

Muslims in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, will be able to worship in their various mosques from Friday, June 19, while Christians will be able to worship in their churches from Sunday, June 21, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Thursday. The state governor, who made this known on Thursday while giving an update on developments relating…

