A weaker naira puts negative pressure on the asset quality of Nigerian banks, Moody’s said on Monday, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adjusted the naira by 4 percent on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window. The CBN on Friday quoted naira at N380 per dollar from N365 in the I&E window, while…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay for just N500 per month to read full article SUBSCRIBE