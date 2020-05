The financial market liquidity which stood at N590.8 billion on Monday morning will further rise to N955.9 billion as maturing Treasury Bills (NT-bills) and Open Market Operation (OMO) worth N365.1 billion hit the market this week. A breakdown of the inflows showed that N305.7 billion from OMO and N59.4 billion worth of T-Bills would enhance…

