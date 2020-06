Revenues of listed manufacturers were nearly flattish while profit slumped as coronavirus pandemic caused disruption to business across almost all sectors of the economy. The largest manufacturers on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange saw combined net income fall by 1.47 percent to N116.62 billion in March 2020 from N118.37 billion the previous year,…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month SUBSCRIBE