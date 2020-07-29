Life annuity threatened as insurers take caution on new deals over falling rates, low RoI

Life insurance firms managing annuity business have become cautious in admitting new deals in their portfolio due to increasing decline in return on investment (RoI) over volatility in the environment. The decline on returns has been significant since early 2019, when average market rates dropped from 15.07 percent in January to 10.15 percent in December…