BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Lagos to prioritise youth empowerment, security with N1.1trn 2021 budget presentation 

...proposes N15bn seed capital to rebuild trust fund

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Presents N1,155trn 2021 Budget To Lagos State House of Assembly.

With N1.155 trillion presented to the Lagos State House of Assembly for approval for the 2021 fiscal year, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says youth empowerment and security will top his priority list. Sanwo-Olu, while presenting the budget estimates on Tuesday,  said youth empowerment has become expedient to leverage the state’s developmental efforts by…

Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.