Lagos to prioritise youth empowerment, security with N1.1trn 2021 budget presentation
...proposes N15bn seed capital to rebuild trust fund
With N1.155 trillion presented to the Lagos State House of Assembly for approval for the 2021 fiscal year, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says youth empowerment and security will top his priority list. Sanwo-Olu, while presenting the budget estimates on Tuesday, said youth empowerment has become expedient to leverage the state’s developmental efforts by…