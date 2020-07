Contrary to Nigeria’s aviation regulator, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), extending closure of international airspace till October, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, has stated that flight resumption date will be announced in an agreed date. In his tweeter handle yesterday, Sirika stated, “International flight resumption date is not October. NAMA just issued a routine 90-day…

