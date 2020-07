Nigeria may be able to find better use for the $2.8 billion (N1trn) to be spent building a gas line that connects its moribund steel facility in Ajaokuta to Kaduna and Kano. Nigeria’s dwindling revenues make it imperative that the Federal Government is more strategic in its allocation of scarce resources and focus on projects…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE