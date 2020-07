In early 2018, Chinua Azubike, CEO of Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company, Ltd (Infracredit) sat immersed in thought in his office on Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria. Infracredit, a fledgling company established and sponsored by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)A, in collaboration with Guarantco,b was attracting plenty of interest for its innovative and potentially transformative…

