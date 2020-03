For February 2020, inflation rate rose by 0.07 percentage points to 12.20 percent from 12.13 percent recorded in January 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The current inflation rate is the highest in 22 months. Ibrahim Tajudeem, head of research, Chapel Hill Denham, said, “I expect inflation to…

