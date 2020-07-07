BusinessDay
In letter to NERC, DisCos exonerate selves from poor electricity market

… Facts show they are not entirely blameless

In a letter to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) dated June 29, distribution companies (DisCos) noted that COVID-19, debt-laden balance sheet, stringent rules on remittance and the introduction of an untested tariff model further weakened electricity market, but was silent on their own role. According to the DisCos, implementing a cap on estimated billing…

