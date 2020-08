Four modular refineries are set to come on stream before the end of this year with over 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity spurred by Federal Government’s duty waivers to operators, but the troubled Apapa ports threaten these plans. Investigation shows that the benefits of a duty waiver are entirely wiped out by exploitative…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE