The model used in Benin City to covert thousands of taxis and private vehicles from petrol-powered to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) offers Nigeria the best way to ramp up the plan to shift towards gas-powered vehicles. In January 2010, the management of NIPCO plc commissioned its first CNG plant and filing station in…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE