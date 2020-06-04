BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

How Nigerians bear brunt of fading foreign direct investments

…in lack of jobs, rising poverty levels …JP Morgan, Citi Bank, NIPC suggest ways country can attract more FDIs

by
Foreign direct investments

Nigeria is finding out that attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into a country that has a larger population than France (65 million), Italy (60 million) and Spain (46 million) combined isn’t always straight-forward. Despite its mostly youthful large population and abundant natural resources, development economists say the level of FDI inflows into Nigeria – which…

Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months

SUBSCRIBE
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Respite for insurers as NAICOM extends recapitalisation…

Public health concerns limit chances of immediate school…

LEFT TO SUFFER (IV): Reporter’s Diary: A Journalist’s…

1 of 6,085