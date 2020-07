A phased implementation of fossil fuel replacement with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered vehicles beginning with government commercial fleet, removal of duties on conversion kits, and a long-term repayment plan for the cost of conversion, are ways to quickly displace petrol with cheaper CNG cars, experts say. While Nigeria is awash with gas, it spends…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE