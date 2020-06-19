BusinessDay
How Edo sustains learning despite school closures

…shows purposeful investment in education technology via EdoBest@Home …with World Bank technical assistance, results-based financial resources  

Edo State in Nigeria’s South-South region is reaping the fruits of two years of purposeful investment to transform basic education through the application of electronic technology to teaching and learning as learning has been sustained in the state despite COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to school closures which have affected an estimated 253…

