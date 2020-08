Companies producing essential products such as food and drugs have prospered in this COVID-19 era as they see higher margins in the first six months of the year due to increased patronage during the period. Food makers, Honeywell and Nascon, grew sales by 39 percent and 17 percent in the first half of 2020, respectively,…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE