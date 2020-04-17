Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the global economy with most businesses grinding to a halt.

Figures from the John Hopkins University as at April 16 show that the deadly virus has so far infected more that 2.6 million people with 137,000 deaths globally.

The United States has the largest number of cases with 609,685 reported cases, followed by Spain at 177,633, and Italy at 162,488 cases.

Nigeria has tested over 5,000 people so far, and as at the evening of April 15, the country had a total of 407 confirmed cases in 20 states, including Abuja. Of this number, 128 have been discharged, with 15 confirmed deaths.

Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital, has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 235 confirmed cases as at April 15, 135 active cases and 85 discharged cases. Two cases were evacuated, and 10 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the state so far, mostly between the ages 51 and 62.

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, occupies the second position with a total of 58 reported cases, two deaths and 23 discharged cases.

Osun and Kano have 20 and 16 confirmed cases, respectively; Edo has 15 confirmed cases with one death;

Oyo has 11 cases; Ogun nine; Katsina has seven confirmed cases with one death; Bauchi six; Kaduna six;

Akwa Ibom six; Kwara four cases with one death; Delta four confirmed cases; Ondo three; Enugu, Ekiti,

Rivers and Niger have two cases each, while Benue and Anambra States have one case each.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State commissioner for health, at a press briefing last week released the list of areas with the highest numbers of confirmed cases in the state.

According to the list, Eti-Osa Local Government Area has 47 cases, followed by Ikeja with 24, Lagos Mainland 14, and Alimosho, Agege and Ikorodu with one confirmed case each.

Cases by age

As of the time of the press briefing last week, the commissioner said that most of the patients are between 30 and 59 years old, adding that only three patients are between 60 and 70 years currently receiving treatment.

Gender distribution

Abayomi said 64 percent of the patients are males, 36 percent females.

He said that 68 percent of the cases were imported in the first four weeks of confirmation of the index case in the state.

“91 per cent of confirmed #COVID-19 cases in Lagos are Nigerians, 9 percent are foreigners,” he added.

According to him, there are about 20 ventilators in the state hospitals, and another 20 in the private hospitals which the state can access if the need arises.