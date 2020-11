The COVID-19 pandemic may have upended global markets but there are still profitable investment opportunities lurking in the dark. It was in a bid to identify these opportunities that the Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, Nigeria (PEVCA) recently held a webinar on Private Equity (PE) investment opportunities across market segments. With most of the…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE