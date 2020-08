Large vessels are getting stuck across the Escravos channel, a tributary of the Niger River, which flows for 57 kilometres, ending at the Bight of Benin off the Gulf of Guinea where it flows into the Atlantic Ocean, due to low water levels causing economic loss to the Federal Government and hurting shippers. Four ocean-going…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE