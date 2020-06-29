FMDQ admits N100bn MTN Nigeria commercial papers, N100bn Dangote Cement bond

In a historic move, despite the economic downturn and realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dangote Cement plc and MTN Nigeria Communications plc have successfully tapped the market, raising the largest corporate bond and commercial papers, respectively, so far recorded in the Nigerian debt capital market. FMDQ Holdings plc (FMDQ Group or FMDQ)’s wholly owned subsidiary,…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month SUBSCRIBE