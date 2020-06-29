BusinessDay
FMDQ admits N100bn MTN Nigeria commercial papers, N100bn Dangote Cement bond

…providing long-awaited corporate benchmarks for pricing, valuation

In a historic move, despite the economic downturn and realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dangote Cement plc and MTN Nigeria Communications plc have successfully tapped the market, raising the largest corporate bond and commercial papers, respectively, so far recorded in the Nigerian debt capital market. FMDQ Holdings plc (FMDQ Group or FMDQ)’s wholly owned subsidiary,…

