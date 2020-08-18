BusinessDay
FG seeks to calm nerves as preliminary Q2 GDP numbers show significant dip

...Unlike many other countries, Nigeria has little fiscal room ... Revenues slide 65% in first half 2020

Nigeria’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures are to reveal a significant dip in economic growth, as the pandemic lockdown and a debilitating dollar shortage inflict misery on Nigerians and their businesses. It is almost a deja vu for Africa’s biggest economy which is now on the brink of its second economic recession…

