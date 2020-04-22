FG envisages spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 as it ramps up testing

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Tuesday said it envisages an increase in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as it ramps up testing.

“Because we are increasing the number of tests as we ramp up, there is the possibility that we will continue to have more and more cases coming in,” Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the task force, said during the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

Nigeria has recorded 665 confirmed cases of coronavirus as at 5:00pm on Tuesday, April 21, with 188 recoveries and 22 deaths recorded.

“We do note the concern about increased reporting of cases, we are closely monitoring Kano, Osun, Oyo and Edo. We note the particular the concern with Kano and we have engaged closely with the state government,” Aliyu said.

While the Federal Government continues to strengthen measures to address the virus, Aliyu emphasised the need for citizens to comply with the lockdown policy in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and urged them to respect the physical distance, avoid mass gathering and use face masks.

Mohammed Mahmoud, minister of environment, said in its inter-agency collaboration, the ministry was partnering with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in the disinfection and decontamination of 125 aircraft and 13 airports across the country to contain the rising concerns on the spread of the pandemic.

“We have mapped out 125 aircraft and 13 airports across the country for decontamination and disinfection,” he said.

Mohammed said there has been environmental health surveillance activity right from the beginning of the pandemic, the purpose of which is advocacy and promotion of hygiene.

“Our coverage area is the 774 local government areas where we have already deployed over 7,000 environmental health officers,” he said.

He said the ministry had also consolidated efforts for grassroots mobilisation, informing that community volunteers were being trained also.

He said the Federal Ministry of Environment, through one of its agencies (the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria), is producing hand sanitisers which are urban-based to ensure the containment of the spread of the virus.

“We are distributing this to communities and high risk areas and among the security personnel that are in the process of ensuring that people comply with the lockdown,” he said.

Olorunnimbe Mamora, minister of state for health, disclosed that 23 Rapid Response Teams supporting COVID-19 has been deployed to the states affected by the pandemic, saying the relevant health authorities are doing active case search in communities sequel to the rising spate of community transmission.

He said the strategy requires more testing kits and diagnostics, hence the authorities are assessing additional laboratories for accreditation and will announce more laboratories soon.

The minister said the Federal Ministry of Health has intensified efforts in risk communication at grassroots level and stressed the need to avoid mass gatherings without protecting oneself.

“I, therefore, urge all Nigerians to practice hand and respiratory hygiene, avoid mass gathering and put on a face mask at all times. The improvised cloth mask will suffice at community level. Please, always wash, iron and ensure the improvised cloth mask is not dirty,” Mamora said.

“I urge all Nigerians to make this sacrifice for all of us and for our loved ones. Together, we shall stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

Boss Mustapha, chairman of the PTF on COVID-19 and secretary to the government of the federation, said the task force would immediately commence distribution of medical equipment and consumables available in stock to the states.

The task force had received several consumables, including face masks and test kits, and Mustapha said “the physical distribution shall commence immediately”.

“This will be in addition to the Jack Ma equipment and materials already shared to the states,” he said.

Pursuant to its objectives, the task force had dispatched Chikwe Ihekweazu, director general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and the WHO representative on the PTF on tour of the states to assess and standardise their infrastructure and their readiness.

So far, the team has visited six states, including Imo, Anambra, Rivers, Delta, Katsina and Kano, with three more states to be covered by Wednesday (today).

Mustapha said the PTF continues to assess the impact of the lockdown preparatory to the submission of a report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“However, much more work shall be required in the creation of awareness among the people and securing the buy-in of stakeholders. I find it necessary to remind us all that this COVID-19 pandemic is not a joke and it is a global pandemic. I therefore renew the appeal of the PTF to all Nigerians to view it as such and comply with all advisories and directives in the interest of humanity,” he said.

Mustapha assured the states of more collaboration, saying that governors have been at the head of the response, which is encouraging.

“The state EOCs and their treatment centres are in place; there are improved levels of preparedness and response activities – focusing more on strengthening current capacity where they exist over building new structures,” Mustapha said.

“There is obvious need to support the states in strengthening coordination across board. More guidance should be provided in the area of non-pharmaceutical interventions. Particular attention is to be focused on some states with heavy burden, particularly, Kano, and priority is being placed on Intensive State Level Support,” he said.

