Nigeria’s former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, by now would have been recorded as the first African woman to occupy the seat of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) but for a veto by the United States, which halted her announcement, perhaps temporarily. The body is due to meet on November 9. However, the election…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE