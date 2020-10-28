#EndSARS: Why many insured may not be able to make claims
… as insurers receive claims request
A number of claims request arising from losses incurred by government, businesses and individuals from #EndSARS protest damages across Nigeria may be turned down by insurance companies, BusinessDay investigation reveals. Facts emerging from underwriters reveal that losses resulting from incidents like the current #EndSARS protest, which was eventually hijacked by hoodlums that led to destruction…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.