Apparently dazed by the killings and destruction visited on its members and infrastructure by hoodlums in the aftermath of the EndSARS protest, officials of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) are reportedly yet to resume duties fully as morale within the rank and file has fallen. This has spread fears across the country about a looming…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE