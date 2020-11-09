EndSARS: Capital flight, others seen in mid, long term impacts of properties destruction
…as businesses count losses to burning, looting of malls, superstores
The destruction of both public and private properties and the looting events that took place after weeks of peaceful EndSARS protests would, expectedly, be having immediate, mid and long term impacts on Nigeria’s struggling real estate sector. In the immediate term, the impact is already palpable with occupants of affected residential buildings rendered homeless while…