Edo 2020: Coast clear for Obaseki in PDP as court strikes out case after settlement

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, can now contest in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries scheduled for today, June 25, 2020, ahead of the state’s governorship election in September. This is because the court case seeking to stop him has been struck out after out-of-court settlement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. The Federal High…