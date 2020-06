The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former minister of finance, for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for the period 2021-2025. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this known on Monday in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, stressing that the ECOWAS…

