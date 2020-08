Ease of Doing Business Order in jeopardy as cost of clearing goods skyrockets

Nigerian importers have continued to pay dearly in cost due to the failure of agencies of government to effectively implement the Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, then acting President in 2017. As a result, imported cargoes now dwell longer at the port, between 21 to 30 days,…