Development financing offers path to metering all electricity customers
…multilateral institutions can provide long-term, naira financing for energy projects – experts … FG says working out solution on meters stuck at ports over duty concerns
With over N40 billion monthly loss due to poor collections by power distribution companies (DisCos), mass metering of every electricity user can cut down losses and multilateral institutions are best positioned to provide financing, experts say. With the right conditions, multilateral organisations like development banks can provide long-term, naira financing needed to fund universal metering…
