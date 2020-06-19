Development financing offers path to metering all electricity customers

With over N40 billion monthly loss due to poor collections by power distribution companies (DisCos), mass metering of every electricity user can cut down losses and multilateral institutions are best positioned to provide financing, experts say. With the right conditions, multilateral organisations like development banks can provide long-term, naira financing needed to fund universal metering…

