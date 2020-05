The Federal Government on Thursday said that it had deregulated the downstream petroleum industry. It, however, said it would continue to intervene in determining the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to protect the consumer – in violation of the basic concept of deregulation. In a deregulated environment, experts…

