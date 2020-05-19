Current ease of lockdown guidelines remain till June 1 – FG
…8pm-6am curfew, ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels, others … extension to enable sectors develop guidelines to restart economy safely
The Federal Government on Monday said it would maintain the current guidelines on “ease of lockdown” for another two weeks, insisting on strict enforcement of laid-down rules going forward. This means that with effect from midnight on Monday, the ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels, overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am, restrictions on social and…
Comments are closed.