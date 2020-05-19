BusinessDay
Current ease of lockdown guidelines remain till June 1 – FG

…8pm-6am curfew, ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels, others … extension to enable sectors develop guidelines to restart economy safely

by , , and
Current ease of lockdown guidelines remain till June 1 – FG

The Federal Government on Monday said it would maintain the current guidelines on “ease of lockdown” for another two weeks, insisting on strict enforcement of laid-down rules going forward. This means that with effect from midnight on Monday, the ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels, overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am, restrictions on social and…

