Current ease of lockdown guidelines remain till June 1 – FG

The Federal Government on Monday said it would maintain the current guidelines on “ease of lockdown” for another two weeks, insisting on strict enforcement of laid-down rules going forward. This means that with effect from midnight on Monday, the ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels, overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am, restrictions on social and…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months SUBSCRIBE