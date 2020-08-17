BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Congestion: Nigeria needs seamless cargo evacuation modes to decongest Lagos ports

… Use of barges, rail, inland dry ports to enhance efficiency – analysts

by

With the alarming rate of congestion in terminals as well as persistent traffic gridlock on roads leading to seaports in Lagos, Nigeria needs to look inward to adopt a sustainable and seamless mode of cargo evacuation in order to enhance efficiency, analysts say. For them, Nigeria must begin to use a combination of rail, barges…

Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author