Chief executive officers (CEOs) of manufacturing companies have highlighted foreign exchange access, poor sales and over regulation as challenges facing their firms, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to wreak havoc across the world. In the Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) conducted by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in the first quarter of 2020,…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months SUBSCRIBE