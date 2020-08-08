CBN debits banks N600bn as Money market ends week with liquidity squeeze at N220.7bn
... inflows worth N56.78bn from maturing NT-bills, OMO expected next week
Nigeria’s Central Bank within the week, debited a total of N600 billion from banks for breaching its Cash Reserves Requirements (CRR). This, in addition to absence of inflows resulted in money market ending the week with tight liquidity which declined by 71.63 percent to N220.7 billion from N778.0 billion at the beginning of the week….
