CBN debits banks N600bn as Money market ends week with liquidity squeeze at N220.7bn

Nigeria’s Central Bank within the week, debited a total of N600 billion from banks for breaching its Cash Reserves Requirements (CRR). This, in addition to absence of inflows resulted in money market ending the week with tight liquidity which declined by 71.63 percent to N220.7 billion from N778.0 billion at the beginning of the week….

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE